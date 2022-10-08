In October 2018, the Athens Police Department unveiled a pink patrol car in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“This car symbolizes that our department and our city care about those who fight this horrible disease, and we want to be a part of events aimed at raising awareness and providing support,” Johnson said.
The car has spent the last four years attending various breast cancer awareness, Relay for Life, and other cancer awareness events has a symbol of support for those who battle cancer and their friends and family.
Brad Stovall Auto Body Shop sponsored the redesign of the patrol car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.