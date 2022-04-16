In addition to Child Abuse Prevention Month, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has proclaimed April to be Civitan Awareness Month.
Marks presented this proclamation to Athens’s civitan president Patricia Smith and long-time club member Janice Christopher. Smith and the other local civitan ladies have already been busy logging service hours by helping sort books at the Athens-Limestone Public library earlier this month.
Civitan Awareness Month reaches farther than Limestone County. More than 40,000 members of Civitan International in more than 500 clubs in 49 countries will be celebrating this month through thousands of service hours to help make their communities a better place in which to live.
In keeping with Civitan International’s mission of supporting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Athens Ladies have provided an Easter egg hunt and games for clients of the Birdie Thornton Center and Easter candy to the 11 special needs class rooms in the Athens City School System.
Also this month, club members are scheduled to deliver Easter baskets to residents of Athens Manor, read books to elementary school classes and help with Respite Night at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church to give caregivers a break.
Two graduating junior Civitan club members will be selected for $750 scholarships based on their leadership skills and community volunteerism. The club is also holding its Vidalia Onion drive, one of two fundraisers that help to fund club projects, and holding a Derby party to recruit new members with “servant” hearts.
The Athens Ladies Civitan club invites guests to join them at their meetings at noon on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Beasley Center. For more information or questions, call Patricia Smith at (256) 233-5248.
