Ardmore softball is the Class 5A North Region champion. But, they’re not celebrating yet. The girls are excited to move into the state tournament.
“The fact that you get to go that far and you get to have that opportunity, that’s pretty awesome,” Collins said.
“It’s the kind of memories you’ll never forget with your team, just getting to go hang out with them, too, along with the games,” Singletary said.
Coach Jacob Sparkman said he’s been working with them on their mindset all season to get them to this point.
“In this game, it’s a mental game. You have to be a sports psychologist. All year we’ve felt like we had the talent to be here, but mentally could you sustain it all year and could we get them here at the right mindset? And we think we’ve got them here right now at the right mindset at the right time, and that’s what we focused on most of the year,” he said.
The girls even recognized how important their mentality was to the game.
“Even at regionals the energy at the dugout ... you really have to be there to know what it feels like, and it’s so amazing and such a good feeling. I hope that we can also keep that up going into state,” Addison Kilgore said.
“The feeling of when that stolen base got the winning run in the seventh inning, that adrenaline rush was insane. It fills your whole body, and everyone is just excited to be able to be in that place,” Ashlyn Mullins said.
Keeping that energy up for the whole game is a challenge all the girls said.
“In that last game we definitely had a moment where that dropped for a moment, and they did come back and we had to fight through that and build our energy back up. As soon as we did you could just tell through everybody that we wanted it,” Kilgore said.
Ella Singletary agreed and also said the rain was factor.
“It poured the whole time we were there. Just having to pitch in the rain and deal with the wet ball all around for everybody it was difficult to deal with, but we were able to push through that,” Singletary said.
Sparkman said Singletary is their leading pitcher. Her ERA is about 1.3, and she’s pitched most of the innings throughout the year, according to Sparkman.
“She’s been our workhorse on the mound. She went to the North-South game last year as a pitcher,” she said. “And she’s done really good at the plate.”
He said AG King is going to be in the record book for home runs and has hit 19 up to this point.
“She’s had a really good year. She’s batting .430. I moved her to lead off to get her more at bats,” he said. “We knew when she was younger ... we knew she had the potential to be really good.”
He said catcher Sarah Sanders had been big behind the plate for the team.
“She’s just been really clutch. I think she’s got 17 doubles. She hits the ball really well. Stays on top of it ... she really sees the ball, and she’s not an easy out,” Sparkman said.
Overall, he thinks the team is producing what they need.
“We’re hitting the ball better than we have since I’ve been here, top to bottom. When you face us you don’t feel like ‘Oh this is an out,’” Sparkman said. “We’ve been producing top to bottom, putting the ball in play, making them play.”
The coach and the team all have confidence in their abilities as they head into the state tournament. Ardmore plays Wednesday against Marbury at 9 a.m. in Oxford, Ala.
