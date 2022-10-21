Ardmore Fire and several other departments rushed out Friday afternoon to two locations. Both fires are now out.
The first was a small outside fire on Cedar Hill, reported by a homeowner.
"They said they looked up and next thing you know the fire is out in the woods and spreading through," said Dustin Ward.
It did eventually get out of hand and reached an area of wood line and overgrown field, according to Ward, the Ardmore EMA director and a firefighter/EMS with Ardmore Fire.
"It started taking off on us. We had multiple departments respond to it," Ward said. "During that time we also called another one out there off of Bethel Road."
The fire on Bethel was in a land area. It also had multiple departments assisting including the Alabama Forestry Department from Athens. Ward said Forestry did end up in both locations with Ardmore. Departments from Madison County, Limestone County and Athens assisted Ardmore in putting both.
Forestry was creating fire breaks near the Bethel Road location Friday after the fire was out, according to Ward.
"What that means is they will clear a whole bunch of land to where it is down to dirt so that the fire cannot jump anymore," he explained.
No cause was determined as of 5 p.m. Friday evening. Ward said no equipment was damaged or personnel injured.
"We just know at this point that they were just out there working and the next thing you know they had looked up a little small fire had grew. They tried to get it out in time and it just got out beyond their hand and that's when they called us," Ward said of how the fires were described to them by those who reported them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.