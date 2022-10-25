Last week, high school students across the county had the opportunity to participate in college application week. Each high school hosted festivities to get students excited about applying for college and offered workshops to help students take advantage of the free college applications.
April Hamlin, the 12th grade counselor at Athens High School, understands the stress that can surround applying to college.
“The process seems mysterious and overwhelming, almost impossible to start sometimes. I would also say, don’t sell yourself short, and be open to new experiences, and to learn a way to provide for oneself, regardless of fluctuating external economic variables,” Hamlin said.
She went on to say, “college is not for everybody, but knowing how to do something is ... we are fortunate to live in such an industry and technology-forward area, there are endless opportunities for all.”
Living in an industry and technology driven area grants students opportunities that other counties may not have.
“Calhoun Community College is a big bonus for us, too, in this area. Anyone can explore Calhoun’s Workforce Solutions department and get training in diverse careers, such as lineworker school, industrial skills training, contact tracing, CDL and logistics training, and many many more skills and certifications,” Hamlin explained.
She went on to say, “I would also recommend students to talk to people in different jobs, and ask those people how they came to be in that job, do they like that job, and if they could have another job, what would that job be?”
Hamlin encourages students to seek help from school counselors, “and of course, just come and talk to your friendly Athens High School Counselors, we are always happy to help.”
Events like college application week serve as a collaborative effort to alleviate some of the stress that comes with planning for the future, but counselors are available to assist parents and students year around.
For more information about the college application process, contact the counselor at your student’s school.
