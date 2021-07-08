County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Monday and Tuesday:

  • Rebecca Jane Myrick, 56, 22000 block Goodin Road, Elkmont, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
  • Justin Scott Hardaway, 37, 14000 block Black Drive, Athens, bond revoked on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property
  • Roy Geurts, 54, 12000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
  • Terry Dean Goode, 51, 11000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
  • Justin Case Ryan, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, public intoxication
  • Michelle Carmody Virgo, 44, 400 block Darwin Road, Huntsville, public intoxication
  • Tammy Boyd Hand, 49, 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, Elkmont, distribution of controlled substance and practicing medicine or osteopathy without a license
  • Eric Richard Chandler, 50, 12000 block Lakeview Street, Athens, probation violation on charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
  • Andrew Jose Gomez, 24, 100 block East Whitehead Terrace, Athens, Georgia, first-degree rape

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $500 and car tag valued at $28 stolen July 5, 22000 block Elkton Road

• MADISON — Unauthorized use of 2013 Ford Fusion valued at $25,000 between July 4 and 6, 12000 block Southern Charm Boulevard

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday and Tuesday.

