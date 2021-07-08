County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Monday and Tuesday:
- Rebecca Jane Myrick, 56, 22000 block Goodin Road, Elkmont, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
- Justin Scott Hardaway, 37, 14000 block Black Drive, Athens, bond revoked on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property
- Roy Geurts, 54, 12000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
- Terry Dean Goode, 51, 11000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
- Justin Case Ryan, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, public intoxication
- Michelle Carmody Virgo, 44, 400 block Darwin Road, Huntsville, public intoxication
- Tammy Boyd Hand, 49, 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, Elkmont, distribution of controlled substance and practicing medicine or osteopathy without a license
- Eric Richard Chandler, 50, 12000 block Lakeview Street, Athens, probation violation on charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
- Andrew Jose Gomez, 24, 100 block East Whitehead Terrace, Athens, Georgia, first-degree rape
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $500 and car tag valued at $28 stolen July 5, 22000 block Elkton Road
• MADISON — Unauthorized use of 2013 Ford Fusion valued at $25,000 between July 4 and 6, 12000 block Southern Charm Boulevard
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday and Tuesday.
