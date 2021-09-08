County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday
• Darheshia Clemons, 700 block 5th Avenue, Athens, converted statute (harassment)
• Jana Kimery, 14000 block Baptist Camp Road, Harvest, second-degree domestic violence-second degree assault
• Whitney McDaniel, 4000 block Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, driving under the influence (controlled substance), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday
• Jay W. Thatch, 50, 1000 block Highland Road, Athens, harassment
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 30, 1500 Coleman Avenue, criminal trespassing
• Michael Bryant, 42, 1200 Tower Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), second-degree receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice
• Billy Ray Higginbotham. 51, 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Brenda Gayle Raymond, 42, 2400 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, driving on suspended license
• Chance Blake Bridges, 25, 2400 block Sycamore Lane, Elkmont, public intoxication and resisting arrest
• Steven Lynn Gandy, 59, 1900 Main Street, Hartselle, unlawful possession of a firearm and DUI (controlled substance)
• British Martel Bledsoe, 32, 200 block North DeBeth Plaza, Athens, second-degree assault and resisting arrest
• Nicholas Uray Fraser, 41, 500 block Gale Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Ian David Carter, 34, 1600 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Natasha Kimberly Needham, 30, 20000 block Looney Road, Athens, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
• Whitney Danielle McDaniel, 35, 4000 block Memorial Parkway, Huntsville,
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday
• ATHENS—Merchandise valued at $124.45 stolen Sept. 3, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS—Personal property valued at $75 and a Alabama driver license stolen Sept. 4, 700 block Sanderfer Road
• ATHENS—Groceries valued at $58.84 stolen Sept. 4, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS—Candy valued at $5 stolen Sept. 5, 800 block Jefferson Street South
• ATHENS—Merchandise valued at $55.08 stolen Sept. 5, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS—Third-degree criminal trespass occurred Sept. 6, 400 block Christopher Drive
• ATHENS—Door glass valued at $200 stolen Sept. 6, 400 block Morningview Street
• ATHENS—Thompson/Center Contender, .308 caliber Firearm valued at $500, stolen Sept. 5, 200 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS— Merchandise valued at $112.78 stolen Sept. 6, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
