Two neighbors have been identified as suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store in the Reid community Saturday, but only one has been arrested as of Tuesday, an official said. Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the other suspect.
Limestone County Sheriff's investigators and deputies responded to the robbery Saturday at B&K Grocery at 15238 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. According to an incident report, security footage revealed the vehicle used in the robbery was a white 2000s model Dodge Stratus with several stickers on the rear windshield and no license plate. Video and photos from the crime were released Sunday via LCSO's social media.
Investigators located the vehicle at Bonnie Doone Apartments in Athens, where it appeared complex resident Matthew Alan Wright, 25, had removed the rear windshield stickers from the vehicle. The report said the stickers were still on the ground next to the vehicle.
Wright, however, was hiding in Ardmore. With the assistance of Ardmore Police, Wright was taken into custody Monday night, the report said. It was determined Wright was the driver in the robbery, and he was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Investigators identified Jaterrius Tywon Burrell, 20, also a complex resident, as the man in the store security video. Burrell had active warrants at the time of the robbery and now has additional warrants for two counts of first-degree robbery. Records list cash and a cellphone among the items taken from the store.
Wright remained Tuesday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $100,000. LCSO asks anyone with information related to Burrell's whereabouts to contact Investigator Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111. Burrell is considered armed and dangerous.
