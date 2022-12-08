In October of 1985 renowned psychologist B.F. Skinner visited Athens College and delivered two addresses. Skinner had no previous connection to Athens College and had never visited Alabama.
Associated Professor of Psychology noted the worst that could happen is Skinner declines the invite and, with that, the college asked Skinner to come and give an address.
Skinner accepted the invitation and the College paid Skinners airfare to come to Athens.
On Oct. 9 Skinner delivered an address on the topic of “current issues in the technology of reading,” and the following morning he spoke of the uses of Skinnerian psychology in many diverse disciplines.
Athens State president Dr. James Chasteen and his wife hosted Skinner for the night in the Beaty-Mason home.
The College paid Skinner approximately $3,000 raised by Psi Chi to give his addresses. Almost 250 people registered for the seminar, raising approximately $10,000 for Psi Chi.
The funds were to be used to host Dr. Carl Rogers in 1987 but he died before the event could be held.
