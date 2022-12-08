While Athens State has long since not participated in athletics, that was not always the case.
In 1961, Athens College President Virgil McCain hired Oba Belcher to coach the “Golden Bears” basketball team in an attempt to revive school spirit.
Belcher accepted an assistant coaching job at Auburn University to earn his master’s degree in Education and work under Auburn’s head coach Joel Eaves. Belcher was an assistant coach whenever the Tigers won the SEC championship the next year.
Belcher met with McCain and discovered McCain was committed to making Athens competitive in the Alabama Collegiate Conference. McCain and the Board pledged to increase the number of athletic scholarships and committed to building a new gymnasium on campus.
When Belcher arrived at Athens, a Booster club was formed to purchase new uniforms for the team. During this process, the Golden Bears became the Bears when they found it difficult to match the golden color in the blue and gold uniforms.
The Booster club helped fund scholarships and equipment and also prepared meals for coaches and players at times.
During the early 1960s, the Bears played in the Athens High School gymnasium, allowing Belcher a sort of recruiting opportunity with the high school students who played at the gym.
The success of Belcher’s team ignited a passionate fan base and the new gymnasium on campus completed in 1965 allowed the College to accommodate larger crowds of fans.
As the fanbase increased, so did rivalries with area schools such as Florence State College. More than a few times the Bear outside of the gym was taken by opposing teams.
During the 1963-64 season, the Bears won the Alabama Collegiate Conference championship and advanced to the tournament of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
When the team experienced a winning streak, Belcher feared altering routine due to superstition. Wearing the same clothes and eating the same food on each game day.
The Bears maintained success throughout the remainder of Belcher’s career until his retirement in 1979.
His teams won six conference championships, five tournament championships, and three NAIA district championships.
He had 316 wins, 175 losses, and 16 winning seasons.
