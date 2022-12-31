There are many unique and fascinating objects and subjects within the walls of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives located in Athens. Each item has its own story and place in our nation and county's military history. The museum has knowledgeable volunteer guides to explain the significance of the artifacts and individual heroes featured in this local treasure. Here are just a couple of the many stories waiting to be told inside the museum.
The Bracelet
As the United States entered World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Maxwell Air Field and Gunter Field in Montgomery were used as aviation training centers. The young aviators who enlisted were nicknamed “flyboys.” Upon graduating, the pilots would earned steel wing pins.
The Montgomery Soldiers Center was the first civilian operated club for servicemen in the United States and would later become known as the USO Army-Navy Club. The club hosted weekly big band dances for the young men. Young ladies from the area would attend the clubs and dance with the young men.
Inside the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives is a bracelet one young “flyboy” gifted to a young 20-year-old named Ruth in 1942. He had taken his steel win pen and had it made into an ID bracelet.
According to the exhibit at the museum, Ruth took the bracelet reluctantly but under the condition that she would save five dances for the “flyboy” for the next week’s dance. He never showed at the dance the following week or the next or the next.
After a year had passed, Ruth packed away the bracelet and in 1943, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S., Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. She was one of the first 27,000 in the country to volunteer to serve.
Although she continued to hope for a letter or news of the “flyboy,” she never did. The war ended and she made sure to take special care of the bracelet given to her.
It wasn’t until 2012 that Ruth received her medals for her service during the war and became an official decorated veteran. By then, she was also one of the last surviving members of the US Navy W.A.V.E.S. from Alabama.
In 2013, over 71 years after she received the bracelet, Ruth made the decision to part with the bracelet. It was important that it go where her “flyboy” and the significance of the bracelet be honored – The Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens, Alabama.
Nell Stapleton Smith Lutz
Nell Stapleton Smith Lutz was born November 29, 1921, in Dothan, Alabama to Mr. and Mrs. George W. Smith. The family moved to Marianna, Florida where Nell was valedictorian of the Marianna High School Class of 1939.
Nell graduated from Florida State College for Women and during her senior year, decided to join the U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S. during World War II.
In a letter to her parents written August 27, 1943, she wrote,
"Dearest Mother and Daddy,
"Midshipman Smith reporting !! Our seamen days ended tonight when Miss Disert, the new officer in charge of Midshipmen, swore us in after they had given us the most inspiring lecture I ever listened to in my life. If we had been released right then and there not a person in the auditorium would have stopped till she had done everything in her power to win this war. We can't go overseas but just wait...with all our officers backing us up we will get to do just as much over here. And at present everybody around here has the idea that lots of us will get to go to a few places like Alaska, Puerto Rico, etc. Don't get any ideas now 'cause the U.S. is big enough for me!
The seamen arrive Saturday and Dorian and I are all set to go meet them at the station and 'hup' them to the campus. I can't wait to see all those spike heels, funny civilian hats and all the costumes they'll have on. Love to all, Nell"
Nell earned the rank of Lieutenant Jr. Grade and served at the Norfolk Navy Yard upon completion of Supply School. In April of 1945, she received order to report to Glynco, Georgia where she served until November 1945.
While in Virginia, she met Frank Lutz and in June 1945, they were married. The Sunday News, Ridgewood, New Jersey Sunday, June 24, 1945 reported the following:
"Florida Girl, Member Woman's Reserve, USNR To Wed Lieut. Frank Lutz"
"Mr. and Mrs. George Washington Smith of Marianna, Florida, announce the engagement of their daughter, Nell Stapleton Smith, to Lieut. (j.g.) Frank Brobson Lutz, USNR, son of Mrs. Frank Lutz of North Central Avenue, Ramsey, and the late Dr. Lutz, curator of insects of the Museum of Natural History, New York City. Their marriage will take place in the late summer.
Miss Smith is a graduate of Florida State College for Women, Tallahassee. In September, 1943, she was commissioned in the USNR (WR) at the Naval Reserve Midshipman School at Northampton, Mass., and was graduated later from the Navy Supply Corps School at Harvard University. She is stationed at present at the Glynco, Georgia ‚Naval Air Station.
Lieutenant Lutz is a graduate of Ramsey High School, Phillips-Exeter Academy and Brown University, Providence, R. I. He was commissioned in the Naval Reserve in April, 1944, and is now on duty at the Norfolk, Virginia, Navy Yard. Prior to entering the Naval service, he was personnel manager of the Millville Manufacturing Company, Millville, New Jersey."
After they married, the couple moved to Millville, New Jersey but they settled in Athens in 1952 when Frank was hired by Chemstrand Corp. They fell in love with Athens and stayed permanently. Nell Lutz passed away October 28, 2019 in Athens.
Her obituary from the Athens News Courier October 30, 2019 said, “Having been told she would become a true Athenian after wearing out a pair of shoes, she ended up wearing out dozens of pairs of shoes.”
A photo, uniform, letters home, and other personal belongings of Nell Lutz are on display at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens.
