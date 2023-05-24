There are many unique and fascinating objects and subjects within the walls of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives located in Athens. Each item has its own story and place in our nation and county's military history. The museum has knowledgeable volunteer guides to explain the significance of the artifacts and individual heroes featured in this local treasure. Here are just a couple of the many stories waiting to be told inside the museum.
The Wheelers
General “Fighting Joe” Wheeler is a name many have heard either learning about the Civil War in school or as they travelled the area. Gen. Wheeler was a Confederate military officer during the Civil War. He was also a general in the United States Army during the Spanish-American War and Philippine- American War.
After the Civil War, Wheeler married Daniella Jones Sherrod, and they made their home in Courtland. Pond Spring, the Wheeler home, is now a historic site owned and maintained by the Alabama Historical Commission. Gen. Wheeler and Daniella raised their seven children at Pond Spring.
Joseph Wheeler Jr.
Joseph Wheeler Jr. was the oldest son of Joseph and Daniella Wheeler. He followed in his father’s footsteps and left home to attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY.
On July 11, 1899, he was made a Major of the 34th Infantry, U.S. Volunteers and left for the Philippines on September 16, 1899.
“During the services of Captain Joseph Wheeler, Jr., Artillery Corps, as a volunteer officer in the Philippines, he was reported on several occasions for good judgement and personal gallantry in conducting field operations. I recall these facts with great pleasure, and in connection therewith recommend his application for detail to the general staff soon to be organized, for such consideration as may be possible,” Arthur McArthur, father of General Douglas MacArthur, said of Joseph Wheeler Jr.
At the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, guests can see a report made by Maj. Joseph Wheeler Jr. simply entitled “Operations in the Philippines.” This report and several Wheeler Family articles are currently on loan.
Annie Wheeler
Annie Early Wheeler was the second oldest of Joseph and Danielle Wheeler’s children. From an early age, she was known for being very compassionate and for being a lover of nature. It is reported that in her teens, Annie would minister to the sick and to children.
It’s no surprise that Annie would use that genuine compassion and become a nurse. In 1898, Annie went to Cuba with her father and brother during the Spanish American War. There, Clara Barton, put Annie in charge of the hospital and the soldiers she treated gave her the title “Angel of Santiago.”
When war called her father and brother to the Philippines, Annie, once again followed and nursed at the military hospital. She also joined the AmericanRed Cross and served in England and France during World War I.
Annie spent the remainder of her life helping others. She established schools and is often credited with being the addition of home economics classes being added in Alabama schools. Annie lived at the Wheeler family home until her death in 1955 at the age of 86. She is buried in the family cemetery.
A display honoring Miss Annie Wheeler and the important role the American Red Cross has played throughout its history can be seen at the museum.
