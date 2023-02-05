The Athens Activity Center hosts events for Athens seniors nearly every day. During the month of February, the center will host the following activities:

Recurring events

Mondays9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

All day — Games

Tuesdays10-11 a.m. — Gospel singing

All day — Rook, dominos, checkers, corn hole, Wii games

Wednesdays8:30-11 a.m. — TOPS

9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise

1-3 p.m. — Dulcimers

Thursdays10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Athens Opry

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Book club

Special daysFeb. 7, 1-3 p.m. — Private Bridge club

Feb. 9, 12-2 p.m. — Craft day

Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Youth Commission Valentines party

Feb. 20 — Closed for President’s Day

