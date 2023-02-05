The Athens Activity Center hosts events for Athens seniors nearly every day. During the month of February, the center will host the following activities:
Recurring events
Mondays9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise
All day — Games
Tuesdays10-11 a.m. — Gospel singing
All day — Rook, dominos, checkers, corn hole, Wii games
Wednesdays8:30-11 a.m. — TOPS
9:30-11 a.m. — Dancercise
1-3 p.m. — Dulcimers
Thursdays10 a.m.-12 p.m. — Athens Opry
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Book club
Special daysFeb. 7, 1-3 p.m. — Private Bridge club
Feb. 9, 12-2 p.m. — Craft day
Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Youth Commission Valentines party
Feb. 20 — Closed for President’s Day
