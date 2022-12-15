Alumni Night for Athens High School provided an opportunity for those of Golden Eagles’ past and present to join together in a night of recognizing some important Athens accomplishments.
During the night of recognition and celebration, where alumni of all ages attended the event, Athens High School recognized two state championship girls basketball teams from the 2002 and 2003 seasons.
For current Athens head girls basketball coach, Capriee Tucker, it is an opportunity to show her players what success could possibly look like, while creating a sense of community at the same time.
“I think it was honestly just as exciting for us to see them (alumni) as it was for some of those young women to come back and visit,” Coach Tucker said. “They got to see former coaches and managers...some of them may not have seen each other in a while. It was a good time.”
The Golden Eagles basketball teams got to see what hard work could accomplish, as these teams are still being honored despite the years that have gone by.
“Anytime you get a chance to show the kids it is not just about the Xs and the Os, but the bond that is formed can last a lifetime,” Tucker said. “Something as simple as sharing a meal (with them), just catching up, with some of them having their kids there, it is something I want my players to see. They’re teammates and they’re going to be lifelong friends.”
The ceremony included recognition on the Athens High court.
