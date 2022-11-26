Shopping for holiday gifts can be a stressful, nerve-wracking time. People may be looking for thoughtful gifts for those they don't know as well as they'd like, or they may be trying to balance a budget to get meaningful items for everyone on their list. Others still may not have time to order something and need to get a local gift they can trust.
Thankfully, Athens has gift-giving options with all budgets and recipients in mind. From kids' clothes to outdoor gear or artisan teas to home decor, there are stores within a few minutes' walk (or short drive) of each other for Athens-Limestone residents to hit the interests of most everyone on their list.
St. Nick's Knives/Winter Timber Outdoors
St. Nick's Knives and Winter Timber Outdoors offer knives, containers, apparel, and more to fuel your outdoor experience.
In their own words:
"We are proud to be the largest knife dealer in North Alabama carrying knives from popular brands such as Benchmade, Spyderco, Kershaw, W.R. Case, and much more! Kershaw Knives are a great option that can be purchased for around $30 and can be engraved and customized making it a perfect gifting option.
We are also proud to be one of the largest YETI dealers in North Alabama. The YETI Rambler cup or bottle can be purchased for around $30-$40 and can also be engraved to add a personalized touch!
We carry hats and apparel from top brands such as Sitka, Over Under, Costa, and Little River Clothing. These brands offer casual lifestyle clothing options perfect for anyone or camouflage options for hunters with pricing ranging from $20-$100 for most items."
St. Nick's and Winter Timber can be found at 1124 Hwy 72 E in Athens, just across from Lowe's from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week.
That's SO Art
Sara Ogles at That's SO Art provides Athens-Limestone shoppers a chance to gift creative expression to their loved ones through her gifts, whether that's her stickers, hand painted Bibles, or a suggestion to follow. She shares two of her top selling gift options as well as a third idea for the artists in your life:
"Blankets ($35) and notebooks ($19) have consistently been my most popular gifts. The blankets are a great option for the woman you have no idea what to buy for and the notebooks and stationery have been perfect for teacher gifts and work-family. I design all of the patterns by hand and usually have quite a few to choose from, so you truly get a unique gift without paying a premium for something hand-crafted.
The HIMI Gouache paint set ($25) is all the rage on TikTok and Instagram. It starts out almost like a soft-bodied acrylic paint and hardens overtime to act more like watercolor. For the creative friend that you don't know what to get, this is a safe bet because kids, teens, artists and amateurs can all agree with one thing - this set is just plain fun. I'm currently the only vendor in town to carry most of the art supplies I carry, and this particular paint set you can't find anywhere but online."
You can find Sara at 110 W Market St, Athens, AL 35611, just off the Square in downtown Athens.
Pimento's
Pimento's is here to help you find the perfect gift for the fashionista or homemaker in your life, as well as to offer a chance to support two small businesses with one stone. They have so many options to choose from, but they suggest three for you:
"We picked some of our best sellers to share with you! If you've ever had a piece of Hobo, you will know what great quality their bags are! The Lauren clutch wallet is one of their best-selling wallets. This wallet retails for $135. It has lots of space for all of your cards, cash, and checkbook! Another one of our favorite items are our Totally Homemade hand towels. They are made by the sweetest lady in Mississippi. So, when you buy a towel, you are supporting two small businesses! We have everyday options, holiday and collegiate. The towels retail for $22.95. Our last pick is one of our all-time best sellers-Diva Glamorous Wash by Tyler Candle Company. This set retails for $45.95 and includes the laundry wash and a sachet set. You can also buy the Diva Glamorous wash in four other sizes ranging from $7.25 to $95! It is for sure a customer favorite. We would love to help you with your holiday shopping this year! Come see us!"
You can visit with the gift-giving guides at Pimento's at 210 W Market St.
While these three stores alone cover a variety of possibilities for purchasing gifts in Athens, when the holiday season rolls around it's never hard to find somewhere in our town to help you check off the names on your list without ever having to settle for generic or online present options. Happy shopping!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.