Athens High School and Middle School Cheer are competing for the AHSAA State Competition on Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The competition is in Birmingham. Varsity competed at 3:09 p.m. and 5:18 p.m. on Monday. Awards for Monday were announced after press time; see enewscourier.com for updates.The JV squad will compete at 4:18 p.m. and 5:48 p.m. Tuesday. The Middle School team will compete at 8:00 a.m. and 10:36 a.m. Tuesday.
Athens Middle has won the state title for the last three years.
Athens’ Varsity team finished third in the state 6A traditional competition last December.
The teams all made it to the State level after participating in Super Regionals in November. Varsity won first in both 6A Gameday and Traditional competitions. JV earned first in 6A Traditional and third in Gameday.
Last year, all three teams made it to the National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association in Orlando. The Athens High School Competition Cheer Team received their invitation to compete at the national level after earning top honors at Regionals. Athens Middle School Competition Cheer Team placed first in Super Regionals, securing their spot to compete at Nationals.
Varsity placed as first runners-up in the Super Varsity Category in the national competition.
The Junior Varsity squad placed as first runners-up in the Junior Varsity Game Day category also at nationals.
The Middle School team was the first runners-up at their competition in nationals in February.
