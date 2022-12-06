Athens High School Cheer placed first in the State Varsity Cheer competition.
Athens Middle School Cheer placed first in the State competition for Junior High and Game Day. This is the fourth state win in a row for the middle school squad.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 8:36 pm
