At the Aug. 28, Athens City Council meeting, Mayor Ronnie Marks read a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
In attendance at the proclamation was Kristie Williams, mother of the late Eli Williams and founder of Eli’s Block Party. The nonprofit organization hosts the annual Superhero Day as well as car shows in memory of Eli, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
The council also addressed a long agenda during their work session and meeting. Look for full coverage of the proceedings in the Aug. 31 edition of The News Courier.
