The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program honors and recognizes excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels. The Teacher of the Year Program is open to any public school classroom teacher, librarian, counselor, or other certified individuals in a K-12 setting. The selection process begins at the school level. Each of our schools recently named their Teacher of the Year. Such a wonderful honor for these individuals as they were selected by their peers!
Athens City Schools Foundation looks forward to celebrating each of our ACS Teachers of the Year at the annual ACSF Teacher of the Year Gratitude Banquet. The Athens City Schools district-level elementary (K-6) and secondary (7-12) Teacher of the Year will also be announced at this special event. These teachers will then represent ACS as they move on to compete at the state level for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.
We hope you enjoy learning more about each of our outstanding teachers in this special Athens City Schools Teacher of the Year Series.
Name: Allison Pigg
School: Athens Intermediate School
Grade Level(s) You Teach: Grades 4 & 5
Subjects You Teach: Music
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
Bachelor of Arts from Jacksonville State University Special Certifications or Training:
Orff Schulwerk Certified Music Educator
Where is your hometown? Moulton
Why did you become a teacher? I chose to be a teacher after spending years watching the best music teachers pour their passion into musicians in their classrooms. It was inspiring to see all the incredible hours of rehearsals turn into beautiful performances that would change lives through notes on pages.
How many years have you been a teacher? 9
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 14
The best part of my day is: The best part of my day is anytime I have students singing, dancing, or playing instruments in our music room!
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? All of my music teachers-Cynthia Garner, Reggie Tolbert, Bob Patton, Michelle West, the late John Thomas, Dr. Ken Bodiford, and Brent Holl. Each one of these amazing teachers helped me to reach a higher level of musicianship through their guidance so that I could share the joy of music with others.
I hope to inspire my students: Helping to discover the music within them through my passion for their learning. Leading students to make their own musical discoveries is the most rewarding thing to watch in my classroom.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Find other teachers who feel like sunshine! Surround yourself with those who support you and grow with you. I absolutely love my team and lean on them daily!
What is your greatest hope for your students? My hope for my students is that they find comfort in music throughout their lives. It surrounds us from birth on, helping us to enrich and celebrate life’s biggest moments.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I love to kayak, run, and bake with my family in my time away from school.
Favorite Quote: “Tell me, I forget. Show me, I remember. Involve me, I understand.” Carl Orff
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for more time with my mom, Patsy, this Thanksgiving. After a recent health scare with cancer, she is working hard and inspiring us daily with her tenacity and faith. My school team has been so supportive through a trying time. I am truly blessed
Anything else you would like to add? I am also thankful for the administrators that I have had since teaching in Athens City. These lead educators have believed in me and have given me amazing opportunities to grow as a music educator!
