On Thursday, the Athens City Board of Education approved their consent agenda during the regularly scheduled board meeting.
The agenda is as follows:
- The approval of minutes for Aug. 25, Sept. 2, and Sept. 6, 2022
- The approval of volunteers cleared to chaperone/volunteer in the school system
- The approval of non-resident student admissions applications
- Approval of personnel actions
- An overnight out-of-state field trip request for the AHS girls basketball team to attend the pre-Christmas tournament at Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Tenn., Dec. 20-22, 2022
- An overnight out-of-state field trip request for AHS SCA to attend the SASC Conference at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl from Oct. 22 through 24, 2022
- An out-of-state field trip request for first graders from Cowart Elementary School to visit the Nashville Zoo on Nov. 9, 2022
- The purchase of instructional resources with state textbook funds
- Approval for a wrestling clinic to utilize the AHS mat room on Sept. 17-18
The following personnel actions were approved:
Employment
Steven Ricketts — Temporary Lawn Maintenance
- Kelsey Jackson — Behavior Specialist for ACS
Resignation
- Haley Hays — Pre-K Teacher at CES
Coaches Contracts
Capriee Tucker — Head Girls Basketball Coach
Danny Anderson — Head Boys Basketball Coach
- Travis Barnes — Head Softball Coach
- Chuck Smith — Head Baseball Coach
- Cody Gross — Head Football Coach
Cancellation of Contracted Services
Jennifer Sallee — Pre-K Administration Services
Contracted Services
- John Romine, Sr. — Football Announcing
- Janene Frye — Kindergarten Camp Teacher ARS
- Melanie Barkley — Training new CTO
- Nick Looney — Pre-K Administration Services
- Jakira Gilbert — Permanent Sub AES — pending ALSDE approval
- Jumbotron Services — AHS Stadium
In addition to the regular consent agenda, the school board also approved the FY 2023 budget, as well as the 2022-23 capital plan. The News Courier will publish a full story regarding the FY 2023 budgets and capital plans for both local school systems in the coming week following the LCS budget reading on Sept. 13.
