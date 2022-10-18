The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program honors and recognizes excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels. The Teacher of the Year Program is open to any public school classroom teacher, librarian, counselor, or other certified individuals in a K-12 setting. The selection process begins at the school level. Each of our schools recently named their Teacher of the Year. Such a wonderful honor for these individuals as they were selected by their peers!
Athens City Schools Foundation looks forward to celebrating each of our ACS Teachers of the Year at the annual ACSF Teacher of the Year Gratitude Banquet. The Athens City Schools district-level elementary (K-6) and secondary (7-12) Teacher of the Year will also be announced at this special event. These teachers will then represent ACS as they move on to compete at the state level for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.
We hope you enjoy learning more about each of our outstanding teachers in this special Athens City Schools Teacher of the Year Series.
This is the second installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been selected by their peers as Teachers of the Year at Athens City Schools.
Name: Sonia Young
School: Athens High School
Grade Level(s) You Teach: 9-12
Subjects You Teach: Spanish 1, 2, 3, 4, and AP
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of North Alabama Master of Education from the University of North Alabama
Special Certifications or Training: AP Certification
Where is your hometown? Florence
Why did you become a teacher? I became a teacher to be able to inspire others to learn and succeed in life.
How many years have you been a teacher? 19.5
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 18
The best part of my day is: The best part of my day is seeing students excited to learn about something new.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My husband has been my greatest source of inspiration.
I hope to inspire my students: I hope to inspire my students by living by example.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Have your main focus on your classroom the first year but ask questions, seek advice, observe veteran teachers, and most of all make memories.
What is your greatest hope for your students? My greatest hope for my students is that they can utlitize what they have learned throughout their life and in all aspects of their life.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I enjoy traveling, food tasting, gardening, reading, and spending time with family.
Favorite Quote: “Nothing changes if nothing changes”
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for God, family, health and peace.
