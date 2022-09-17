Athens High School used a high-scoring first quarter and first half to secure a 47-6 victory that saw three touchdowns on the first four plays of the game.
The Golden Eagles would play on Thursday from Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville, and they did not need long to take the lead, scoring early on their opening drive.
After a quick response by Mae Jemison, Athens would respond by running the kickoff back and would not look back from there in what was a memorable first quarter for the Golden Eagles.
Game Summary
Larry Howard opened the scoring for Athens with a 51-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
Mae Jemison swiftly answered with their only touchdown of the game.
Both teams would miss their opening two-point conversation, and the score would be locked at 6-6 early on.
However, Athens dominated the rest of the competition that saw them rally off five more first-quarter touchdowns to bring their total to 6 on the evening within the first 12 minutes.
The touchdowns were as follows:
- Jay’Shon Ridgle 79-yard kickoff return
- Brogan Gross to Tailan Hall on an 11-yard pass
- Brogan Gross to Jay’Shon Ridgle on a 35-yard pass
- Larry Howard on an 11-yard run
- Larry Howard on a 24-yard run, set up by an interception on defense by the Golden Eagle’s Jake McDonald.
There would be one final score in the game, coming in the second quarter, by way of a Brogan Gross pass to Caiden Dumas for 20 yards.
The game also comes on the heels of their impressive performance against undefeated Muscle Shoals, where the Trojans would win 28-20.
Athens would respond well from the loss.
“I felt we came out ready to play,” head coach Cody Gross said following the Mae Jemison game. “It was definitely a good win. (After the first score) I think we settled in and played pretty well defensively. Mae Jemison has some good players. I said all week they had guys who could take it the distance and they did on the first play.”
Coach Gross ended by saying he was happy with the crowds they have had at both home and away games to support the Golden Eagles.
Athens is off next weekend before their September 30 showdown with regional foe Cullman High School.
Commented
