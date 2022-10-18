The Athens High School football team continues to show grit and energy each week of the season, and were able to secure a W over the Columbia Eagles in a road matchup last Friday evening.
According to Golden Eagles head coach Cody Gross, he has been pleased with his group’s efforts, despite no longer being in playoff contention.
While a shot at the playoffs was certainly a goal the Golden Eagles had in mind, they put on an impressive performance in a game where they dominated Columbia in every facet of the competition.
The final score was 49-6 in a game where the starters were pulled from the game.
Stats from the game
Brogan Gross
QB
3/3 61 yards, 1 touchdown
Kameron Gatewood
RB
6 rushes, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns
Larry Howard
RB/DB
6 rushes, 72 yards, 2 touchdowns
Clarence Jones
RB
6 rushes, 43 yards, 1 touchdown
KJ Howard
RB
4 rushes, 43 yards, 1 touchdown
Hunter Tedford
WR
6 rushes, 32 yards
Jay’Shon Ridgle
WR
2 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown
Jake McDonald
DB
2 interceptions
Athens High School is now in their homecoming week, with their upcoming game to be played against Fort Payne High School.
Following that, the Golden Eagles will end their season with a chance to secure a victory over a talented Russellville High School Golden Tigers football team.
Their current record on the season is 3-5, with wins over East Limestone, Mae Jemison and last week’s Columbia game.
Updates on the game will be provided in print editions of The News Courier, online at enewscourier.com and on Facebook at “Athens News Courier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.