Athens High School saw multiple wrestlers put on memorable performances as they traveled away from home over the holidays to compete against top talent from four different states.
At Independence High School, the Golden Eagles would face teams from Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee, while one team from New York would also make the trip.
Athens would finish eighth overall out of 30 teams.
Here are the individual results from the tournament, with five placing at the event.
Results
Will Anderson finished first in the 132 weight class.
Jaxon Unger finished third in the 126 weight class.
Lakin Poff finished fourth in the 106 weight class.
Austin Campbell finished 6th in the 138 weight class.
Spencer Dowland finished seventh in the 285 weight class.
“There was some really good competition,” said Athens High School head wrestling coach Andrew Campbell.
This is the continuation of good performances from Athens High School, who are succeeding both at the team level as well as succeeding at the individual level for their weight classes.
Updates will continue to be provided on Athens High School wrestling in the paper as well as online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.