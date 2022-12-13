Athens High School really went above and beyond for the holidays this year.
Executive Principal Willie Moore told The News Courier it was just a small idea at first that really took on a life of its own.
“It sort of morphed into something much bigger than I initially thought it would be. But, from an academic standpoint, we turned it into something that was going to be beneficial for the kids,” he said.
Moore said attendance has skyrocketed. He said it helped because students don’t want to miss out; they wanted to participate and be involved.
“We have a bunch of kids that are very artistic and talented,” he said. “Christmas is my favorite holiday ... I wanted to just create an environment here at school that was conducive for them to feel and enjoy the Christmas spirit.”
The school purchased four trees for each of the senior, junior, sophomore, and freshman classes. They provided the students with ornaments and through their connect classes (homeroom) they got a chance to decorate their personal ornament to put on their class tree.
“It started out with that, and then the next thing — because we have some competitive kids, we also have some competitive teachers — I said ‘hey, how about we do some door decorations for our teachers for their classes,’ and it started out door but it turned out to be an entire hallway,” Moore said.
He said teachers created lessons utilizing the theme of Christmas to be able to add something to their door decoration or their wall decorations in the hallway.
“It’s really unique to see that our students have banded together and bonded together with this common goal to make this a very festive event for Athens High School so I’m very pleased with it,” Moore said.
The school gave the following awards for the class trees:
Best overall tree — Senior
Most artistic tree — Sophomore
Most traditional tree — Junior
Most imaginative tree — Freshman
The administration even got in on the fun, decorating ornaments that hung in the office. Moore asked The News Courier to contribute some as well. They are decked out in newspaper clippings of years past Letters to Santa pages. If you know a child that’s written their letter to Santa, you can bring it to The News Courier office on Green Street, and we will make sure it gets to The North Pole in our Letters to Santa paper this year.
