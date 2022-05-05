Athens High School theater students recently participated in the KinderVision Foundation “The Greatest Save” Teen Public Service Announcement Program contest. Their “Stay Alert, Stay Safe!” abduction awareness video placed first in Alabama and will move on to the national competition.
Douglas Sebastian, founder of the KinderVision Foundation, started the organization in 1989, following the abduction and subsequential death of 7-year-old Leticia Hernandez.
“If one child or teen is prevented from becoming a victim, our effort has been worthwhile,” said Sebastian.
“The Greatest Save” is a peer-to-peer personal safety message competition where teens create 30-second PSAs for teens to raise awareness of abduction practices and prevent victimization.
Twelfth graders Jordan Anderson, Katelyn Graham and Colby Kirk and tenth grader Katie Meals created the video under the supervision of theater director Jacob Ricketts and Ramona Malone.
