Athens High School is having an e-learning day August 25 for the Athens Gas Department and the HVAC contractor for ACS to conduct a thorough safety check after reports of the smell of gas earlier this week.
The gas at Athens High School is turned off completely today, Aug. 24, 2022.
“We understand that having two reports of a gas smell is concerning, and we want you to know that we take this very seriously,” said ACS in a statement.
“We are so thankful for the ongoing assistance from Steve Carter and the City of Athens Gas Department and have been assured that there was no related health and/or safety threat to our students and staff. Safety and well-being is always our highest priority,” said ACS.
If you have any questions, please contact Willie Moore, AHS Executive Principal, at (256) 233-6613 or Willie.Moore@acs-k12.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.