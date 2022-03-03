From the City of Athens:
Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire call today (March 3) at 5:37 a.m.
Chief Al Hogan said two people who were inside the home when the fire started were able to get out safely. No one was injured.
Hogan said the home is located on Cloverleaf Drive. (Cloverleaf Drive is east of Staples and south of U.S. 72).
“The home is a total loss,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
