On Saturday, members of the Athens community gathered together on the Square to participate in the 9/11 Heroes Run benefiting the Travis Manion Foundation.
Participants came from all walks off life from professional racers to casual runners and walkers who just wanted to show their support by completing the 5K. From the first person who crossed the finish line to the last, each participant showed resolved to support the many heroes from their community who served during the War on Terror.
Many of Athen's local first responders served at the event blocking roads, providing security, operating a health station, and presenting the colors.
The Athens Fire Department hoisted a flag above the starting line using the engine ladder and made "a statement without saying a word," remarked the City of Athens.
"The organizers of the 9/11 Heroes Run held in Downtown Athens always go above and beyond to remind us why we never forget," said the City.
Who is the Travis Manion Foundation?
According to its website, the foundation's duty is to, "develop programs, training opportunities, and events designed to empower veterans and families of the fallen, and then inspire them to pass on their values to the next generation and the community at large."
The foundation is dedicated to its namesake, First Lieutenant Travis Manion, USMC, who died in combat in 2007.
The foundation, "carries on the legacy of selfless service and leadership embodied by Travis and all those who have served, or continue to serve, our nation."
