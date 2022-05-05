The Athens Ladies Civitan celebrated Civitan Awareness Month throughout April, beginning by sorting books for the library, continuing with an Easter egg hunt at the Birdie Thorton Center and wrapping up by hosting a Derby Party for local Civitan ladies.
The Easter egg hunt took place was hosted by Camp Helen on April 13, providing an opportunity for clients of Birdie Thorton to hunt eggs together. Birdie Thornton provides community services to enhance life skills and independence to citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Currently they have a client base of 25 - 30 in the Limestone, Morgan and Madison county areas.
Civitan International has identified four Impact Areas that fall under the "big umbrella" of its mission of supporting the IDD community: health and wellness — the best example being the Civitan Research Center at UAB where research on brain injury, Autism, Parkinsons and other disorders is being conducted by internationally recognized physicians and researchers; education and employment — support of programs that place IDD individuals in the work environment; accessibility and inclusive community — support of programs that are open and welcoming to persons with IDD; and family and community support, such as respite programs for caregivers.
The ladies concluded the month of April by taking some time to strengthen their bonds with each other. In keeping with the theme "Talk Derby to Me," the ladies tried to outdo each other in elegant chapeaus, participated in a fashion parade and played "Derby" games, such as Derby Trivia and Derby Bingo. Lynn Lawrence, a member of the Athens Civitan, won first place for the best hat, and the runners up were two guests, Stephanie Cole, of Huntsville, and April Hamlin, of Ardmore. Forty-five members and guests enjoyed a dinner catered by Wildwood Deli.
Marilyn Ford gave an overview of Civitan, for the benefit of the 15 guests in attendance. At the end of the evening, the club members said goodbye to event coordinator, Rhonda McMullins, who is moving to Kansas City, Mo., presenting her with an engraved charcuterie tray. The event culminated a month of Civitan Awareness activities to call attention to community service projects performed by the club membership.
Civitan is an international service organization with local clubs supporting programs for intellectual and developmentally challenged populations, as well as other worthy community projects. Membership in Athens Ladies Civitan is open to women over the age of 18.
For more information on how to join, contact president Patricia Smith at (256) 683-5251.
