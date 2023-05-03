Four local softball teams are area champions and for Lindsay Lane it was history in the making last night.
The Lady Lions softball team won the 2A Area 14 championship game for the first time in school history. They beat Falkville 7-2 at home.
Allison Bates was awarded the All Area tournament MVP and Briley Miller and Lydia Carter were chosen to the All Area softball tournament team.
Athens Bible School beat Meek 12-1 for the 1A Area 14 championship.
In the 3A Area 15 tournament, Elkmont softball lost to Danville 3-1 in the elimination game.
Clements softball lost in the 3A Area 16 tournament. Their first game was against Lauderdale County, 15-0. They lost to Colbert County in the second game 7-3 ending their season.
West Limestone beat Westminster Christian 16-0 in the 4A Area 14 tournament.
In the 5A Area 13 tournament, East Limestone lost in the final game against Brewer 16-1. They beat Arab in the second round 12-8 after losing to them 12-2 in the first.
Ardmore is the 5A Area 16 champion after beating Lawrence County 12-2.
Athens played in the first round of the 6A Area 16 tournament at home on Tuesday. The final rounds of the tournament begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4 and the championship game is set for 5 p.m. in Athens.
