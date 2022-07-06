Wednesday morning, July 6, leadership in Athens and Limestone County came together to break ground on Gateway Village, an apartment complex that is the first of several construction projects near I-65 in the Swan Creek area of Athens.
The apartment complex, according to the city, will be a 256-unit, four-story apartment community development. The architecture firm, English & Associates, Inc., designed the complex, and Capstone Building Corporation will manage the construction.
Gateway Village will host “luxury apartments” that have one to three bedrooms with appliances, walk-in showers and tubs, and covered porches. The facilities include a gated entrance, saltwater pool and integrated splash decks, fitness center, outdoor grilling and lounge equipment, a club room equipped with a kitchen, and private workspaces.
