CLASS 1A/2A BOYS
North Sand Mtn. 325-326 – 641
Elba 346-323 – 669
Pike Liberal Arts 341-336 – 677
Athens Bible 353-352 – 705
At substate Athens Bible came in second place to earn their spot in the state competition in Auburn. AJ Bradford & Luke Davis tied for second place at substate, both shooting one under par.
CLASS 6A GIRLS: TOP 5 INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS
Jinger Heath, Hartselle 70-67 – 137
Yvette Gorden, Pike Road 68-72 – 140
Adelyn Pike, Athens 73-78 – 151
Ashlyn Madden, Spanish Fort 80-72 – 152
Katie Hallmark, Spanish Fort 78-76 – 154
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS
The Lindsay Lane Lady Lions golf team took third place at the state golf tournament. Chloe Ruble finished the tournament 2 strokes under par to tie for a win of the state individual title.
Tuscaloosa Academy 224-226 – 450
Houston Academy 288-262 – 491
Lindsay Lane 284-275 – 559
Piedmont 343-323 – 666
TOP 5 INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS
Anna Christian Beeker, who led after Monday with a 4-under 68, shot a 74 to finish at 2-under 142 – tying with Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble, who had a 1-over 73 Tuesday and finished a 142. Julie Waldo of Alabama Christian and Saxon Skinner of Tuscaloosa Academy had the low rounds at even par 72 and finished at 147 and 150, respectively.
Anna Christian Becker, Tusc. Ac. 68-74 – 142
Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 69-73 – 142
Julie Waldo, Alabama Christian 75-72 – 147
Saxon Skinner, Tusc. Ac. 78-72 – 150
Anna Reave Skinner, Tusc. Ac. 78-80 – 158
