The Athens-Limestone Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 29 for building and computer maintenance, according to Library Director Paula Laurita.
This includes carpet cleaning, roof leaks, and service to all computers, she said.
Wi-Fi service should be available as will CamelliaNet's eBook service, and the Tanner Book Machine. No books are due during this week, but may be returned to the book drops at the library or the Tanner book drop, Laurita said.
For information please email LibraryDirector@alcpl.org or for room reservations RoomRentals@alcpl.org.
