Multiple students from the Athens-Limestone area can call themselves track and field state champions after the 1-3A competition in Cullman and the 4-7A competition in Gulf Shores.
The local state champions are Jayshon Ridgle, Athens; Kaylie Key, Athens Bible; Meredith Romans, Athens Bible; Jack Bradford, Athens Bible.
Below is a complete list of the winners and competitors that were named in the results sent to media from AHSAA.
6A Athens
Jayshon Ridgle: 110m Hurdles, 14.06, 1st place
Malea Wiggins: Shot put, 11.22m, 4th place
Silas Jones, Hannah Stevens, Catherine Johnstone, Caroline Mallette, Te’Maira Hughes, Zayla Lloyd, Makayla McWilliams, and Jaylon Woods also competed.
5A East Limestone
Fortune Wheeler: 100m, 10.97, 4th place
Anthony Moore and Anthony Killen also competed.
3A Clements
Bailey James: Discus Throw, 100-04, 4th place
Taliyah Yarbrough, Anna Page Hammons and Brady Moore also competed.
3A Elkmont
Alex Kuntz: 800m, 1:58.85, 3rd place; 1600m, 4:28.96, 2nd place
Michael Goodrich also competed.
2A Tanner
Keonta Love: 100m, 11.24, 5th place
The Tanner Boys 4x100m relay team’ of Tailan Hall, Keonta Love and Karl Parham placed 4th with a time of 44.41.
Skylar Townsend also competed.
2A Lindsay Lane
Sydney Perkins: 800m, 2:36.54, 2nd place; 1600m, 5:51, 4th place; 3200m, 12:48, 5th place
Ruby Callan, Natalie Tucker, Emma Haynes, Sydney Perkins, Kade Kirkpatrick, Andrew Davis, Cailean Shiffert, Daniel Cook, Lucas Burt, Brandon Cook, Demond Cook and Xander Morrow also competed.
1A Athens Bible
Kaylie Key: 800m, 2:35, 1st place; 1600m, 5:49, 1st place
Meredith Romans: Shot put, 32-01.00 3rd place; Discus throw, 103-09, 1st place
The Athens Bible Women’s Team place 5th overall with 36 total points.
Jack Bradford: 800m, 1:59.99, 1st place; 1600m, 4:40, 1st place
Will Ledbetter and Casey Peete also competed.
