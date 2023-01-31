An Athens man was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Tanner Allen, 22, was charged with electronic solicitation of a child on January 28, according to a post on MCSO's Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office said it received a call from the child’s father about inappropriate text messages the child had been receiving.
The post said, "the father pretended to be the child and an unknown individual agreed to come to the residence in the Arab area to meet of an intimate nature." According to the post, deputies were waiting nearby and took Tanner Allen into custody.
"The dangers of social media and phone apps are ever present in today's society. I encourage parents to check your teenager's phones for any kind of suspicious activity. Also, install parental controls on their phones to block illicit communications and activity from sexual predators," Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said.
Allen was booked into the Marshall County Jail under a $100,000 property bond, according to the post.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office added Allen's case is still under investigation and more charges could be forthcoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.