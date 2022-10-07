On Oct. 4, 2022, The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Emergency Department, on a reported rape. On Oct. 5, 2022, during the investigation, probable cause was found to obtain warrants.
Gregory Scott Carlisle, 51, of Athens, Ala., has been charged with Sodomy 1st Degree, Sex Abuse 1st Degree, and Rape 1st Degree.
Carlisle is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. This is an active and ongoing investigation, where more charges are possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.