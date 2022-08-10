Mayor Ronnie Marks addressed the Limestone County Master Gardeners on his first visit with the organization at a meeting at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on August 9.
He recognized many of the contributions that the Master Gardeners make for community.
“With his usual blend of sincerity and wit, he spoke about the progress in and around Athens and the projects currently under consideration. We felt honored to be recognized as partners in this progress,” Janis Dill, a Limestone County Master Gardener, said.
Mayor Marks recognized their charitable efforts, such as their giving of produce to local organizations. The Master Gardeners planted, harvested, and donated 2.5 tons of produce to Limestone County Churches Involved and Women Empowering Women last year. They will update this year’s total at the end of the growing season.
They are also now operating the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School after reclaiming, rebuilding, and landscaping. Mayor Marks acknowledged their other beautification works, such as planting and maintaining the Post Office urns, keyhole gardens at the Saturday Market, and the library garden.
He mentioned that the Master Gardeners also adopted the library garden as an official project, contributing $1,000 annually for garden expenses. They also have donated to the North Alabama Zoological Society and will help with their gardening.
Marks noted the education programs the Master Gardeners provide to the community such as the “Gettin’ Dirty at the Library” presentations and the “Talkin’ Dirty at the Library” podcasts as well as workshops at the greenhouse.
