Athens Middle School Principal Graham Aderholt was named the new Elkmont High School Principal at the Limestone County School Board meeting Tuesday, April 11.
“I just see so much potential in him leading Elkmont. He’s got such a great personality I know he’ll be great with the students and parents and all the teachers,” Limestone Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said. “He talks a lot about relationships and I understand and know that he really means that. He wants to build those long lasting relationships at Elkmont.”
Aderholt will start on June 1 after he finishes this school year at Athens Middle, Shearouse said.
“We appreciate Mr. Aderholt’s service and leadership to Athens City Schools and wish him great success in his new role at Elkmont High,” Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton said.
Aderholt said this was an opportunity that was just right for him and his family. His wife is a nurse at Creekside and a graduate of Elkmont herself. He grew up in the Elkmont area, although he attended Athens schools because his mother was worked there.
“I was born and raised in Elkmont and lived on about a 70 acre farm my whole life up until college,” Aderholt said. “It’s kind of a neat transition going to Elkmont.”
Shearouse said the search for a new Elkmont principal did include many applicants, some from in and out of the state and community as well as some current principals and assistant principals.
“We were looking for someone with a tie to the community and Graham has that. That set him apart from a lot of the candidates,” Shearouse said. “We just feel like his past experiences will really be a good fit at Elkmont.”
Aderholt has been the principal at Athens Middle for three years and was the assistant principal there for four. He was a history teacher and coach at Bob Jones before that.
“It’s almost like a true family at Athens Middle School,” Aderholt said. We have got a great culture, a family type environment. I have been extremely fortunate to work with great people at the middle school in Athens City.”
He said his number one goal is to create that same environment at Elkmont. He said he is looking forward to building relationships with the staff, teachers and community in Elkmont. Shearouse said that was what made him such a good pick to lead the school.
“Graham came in with a plan as far as not only meeting with staff, meeting with teachers, but also meeting with community members,” Shearouse said. “He’s just going to be a refreshing leader to take over at Elkmont and really lead it to new heights ... the sky’s the limit.”
