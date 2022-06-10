Several students will receive degrees and certificates from Itawamba Community College, located in Fulton, Miss., at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester.
Among these graduates is Carleen Atine Glass, an Athens native who is receiving both an associates of applied sciences and an associates of arts degree from the community college in northeastern Mississippi.
Itawamba Community College claims to be the key to an affordable education from a caring staff in Mississippi. Its website stated, "With locations in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden and a wide variety of scheduling options, ICC’s priority is to meet the needs of all students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.