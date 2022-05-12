Greenville, S.C. — Erin Matthews, a resident of Athens, was among over 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 6.
Matthews graduated Cum Laude with a BFA in Studio Art.
Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.