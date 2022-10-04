On Oct. 1, 2022, just after midnight the Athens Police Department responded to Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill for a disturbance involving a subject with a firearm.
When officers arrived, they discovered that several patrons had witnessed a robbery that had occurred.
Jonathan Moore had gone behind that bar and demanded money from the bartender while armed with a pistol.
A physical altercation ensued between Moore and the bartender.
Patrons intervened by taking the firearm from Moore and detaining him until police arrived.
Jonathan Clayton Moore, age 31, was arrested for Robbery First Degree.
Moore was detained at the Limestone County Jail, bond set at $100,000.00.
