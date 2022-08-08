Over the weekend, members of the Athens community were given the opportunity to gather at the Athens Recreation Center and Sportsplex to partake in a morning of exercise, small businesses, and music.
The event was hosted by Jan Matthews with MTM Educational Enrichment, a non-profit that supports students and the community.
Matthews hopes to support those in the community who need help or direction in fitness, finance, faith, and family.
The morning began with a walk for a cause event around the Sportsplex area with families and friends walking for the cause of their choosing.
On the lawn, businesses, and churches could be found displaying their goods and wares, merchandise, and organization details.
There were 3 on 3 basketball games and a 3 point shoot off, as well, for participants to showcase their skills.
There was no shortage of smiling faces waiting to talk about finances, faith, family, and fitness.
