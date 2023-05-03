Athens High School held a signing day on Wednesday for six female athletes.
Athletic Director Linda Moore had special words to encourage the women from Alabama native, USA and international soccer star, Mia Hamm.
“Somewhere behind the athlete you become in the hours of practice and the coaches who have pushed you is a little girl that fell in love with the game and never looked back. Play for her. Play for that little girl,” Moore said, quoting Hamm.
Fittingly, there was a soccer player at the signing. Holland Brooks signed to the University of Tennessee Southern for soccer. She is the first soccer player to sign from Athens in about the last decade, her coach Chelsea Hurst said.
“Holland is one of the most intense, hard-working, passionate players I’ve been able to coach in a really long time, and it has been an honor,” Coach Hurst said.
UT Southern’s head coach Will Austin was at the signing day and said he already knows what she would bring to their team.
“Holland is going to come in and make an immediate impact on our varsity team, so that speaks volumes for her ability and, more importantly, her character,” Coach Austin said.
Jordyn Bailey signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Fisk University.
Moore said Bailey could often be found in the gym practicing.
“Because that’s what she does. She puts in the work. That’s why she is what she is. She puts in the work, and we appreciate that,” Moore said.
Head girls basketball coach Capriee Tucker said she had coached against Bailey for a couple of years, and it was tough – before Tucker came to Athens in 2021 she was the head coach at James Clemens and an assistant coach at Hazel Green. But being Bailey’s coach now, she sees why she has become the athlete that she is.
“Getting the opportunity to coach her and just seeing how hard she works and how dedicated to she was to our program and all it takes to be a wonderful not only basketball player but just a young woman in the community. She makes me proud anytime she steps in and out of this building,” Tucker said.
Isabella Monceaux signed her letter to swim for King University.
“I have had the privilege to get to work with Isabella for the past four years. She came to us from Italy,” swim coach Robin Holland said. “I am so proud. You worked so hard, and anyone that knows anything about swim knows that it is not easy and you have put in the time and the effort.”
Three cheerleaders signed their letters. Ryann Van Hoozer signed to Jacksonville State University. Meredith Hicks and Bree Holden signed to the University of North Alabama.
“This has been an incredible senior class. This was our first year to win state. This was our first year to win nationals, and this was our first year to win worlds. The seniors carried that on their backs,” head coach Nicole Stockman said. “They are a big class with big personalities and big talent. These three young ladies exhibit all of those.”
She said Van Hoozer moved to Athens a couple years ago from Bob Jones and has been a great addition to the team.
“It’s been an absolute joy coaching her the whole time she’s been here. She’s extremely talented and is going to bless Jax State with her talent,” Stockman said.
Stockman said she began coaching Hicks since middle school.
“She’s an excellent cheerleader, and it has to be said that she probably has the best motions of any girl that’s ever come through Athens High School,” she said.
She began to tear up as she mentioned how she began coaching Holden when she was around 5-years-old.
“It’s going to be hard to watch her go,” Stockman said, holding back in the emotional moment. She made sure to let all the girls know they would be very missed.
