Dennis Freeman Depew, 64, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Depew was born December 5, 1956, in Madison County. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a retired private investigator and a U.S. Navy veteran. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at …
Patricia Ann Campbell, 63, passed away in Athens, Alabama, on February 16, 2021. The family has asked services remain private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Patricia was born July 19, 1957, to William and Glennis Williams. She was a loyal member of First Church in Athens, where she served as …
Laura Naves, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Church of Athens with Dr. Rick Craft and Bruce Johnson officiating. Burial in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Sa…
