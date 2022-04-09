Athens State University had the honor of hosting the 99th Annual Meeting of the Alabama Academy of Science from March 16-18, 2022. Students from across the state of Alabama competed at the conference, and several students from Athens State University earned awards in their fields. Winners from Athens State include:
Biological sciences:
Evan Marth (Honors Program Student and Biology Major) from Decatur, Ala. won first place in the Biological Sciences undergraduate poster category for “Demographic Modeling of the Endangered Morefield’s Leather Flower, Clematis morefieldii.” Student co-authors were Biology majors Tyler Williams and Jewel Courson.
Olivia Rizzo (Biology Major) from Sumiton, Ala. won second place in the Biological Sciences undergraduate poster category for “Using CRISPR for Genome Editing of Arabidopsis thaliana to Confirm the Role of a FAM210b-Like Protein (At2g27290) in Heme Transport into the Chloroplast.” Student co-authors were Biology alums Emily Goodman, Jeremy Fortson, and Caitlin Turner.
Engineering and computer science:
Levi Seibert (Computer Science Major) from Ardmore, Ala. won first place in the Engineering and Computer Science paper category for “Automating the Parallel Composition of Cyberattack Models – the Experience of a University Capstone Team.”
STEM Education:
Len Naugher (Aerospace Systems Management Adjunct Instructor and Career Tech Education Masters Student) from Springville, Ala. won first place in the STEM Education paper category for “Takeoff Killer — As-Loaded Stall Speed.”
Roy Nagle (Sociology Major) from Florence, Ala. won second place in the STEM Education paper category for “Amateur Radio in STEM Education.”
Brandi Wheeler (Aerospace Systems Management Major) from Somerville, Ala. won second place in the STEM Education poster category for “STEM-SAT1 – Radio Astronomy CubeSat Project.”
