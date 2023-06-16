Athens State University is delighted to honor the students who have been named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Through much hard work and determination, these students excelled in their coursework and achieved remarkable academic success.

Dean’s List

Ardmore, Ala.- Josiah Chester

Athens- Griffin Bryant, Kayla Estes, Cameron Keith, Braden Owens, Kurtis Satterlee, Madison Tavares, Aubrey Craig

Elkmont- Alexis Griffin, Colby Kyle, Katherine Lovell, Jessie Rocha, Lily Smith, Ana Vargas-Nava

Harvest- Alexander Keeton, Kanesha Richardson

Madison- Lillian Brink, Madison Brown, Alyssa Butts, Jennifer Cameron, Susana Escobar, Sara Gorski, Joana Le Compte, Emerson Mayfield, Baily McGough, Lauren Norris, Melissa Oppman, Emily Smitherman, Taylor Thompson, Erika Walley, Harley Whitehead, Emma Wright

Tanner- Maria Lawrence, Luke McIntyre

Toney- Cameron Perry

President’s List

Athens- Virginia Bowling, Casie Braden, Candace Harper-Sanchez, Jacob Powers, Lela Richter, Patience Ruto, Anna Turner, Emma Vetter, Gabrielle Ziegler, Hannah Tucker

Elkmont- Holley Boldin, Katelynn Coots, Hannah Jackson

Harvest- Hannah Broadwater, Brooks Raby, Margaret Welch

Tanner- Anh Nguyen

Toney- Haley Hargrove, Rebecca Lowery, Rebecca Malone, Riina Niemeyer, Amanda Williams

