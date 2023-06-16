Athens State University is delighted to honor the students who have been named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Through much hard work and determination, these students excelled in their coursework and achieved remarkable academic success.
Dean’s List
Ardmore, Ala.- Josiah Chester
Athens- Griffin Bryant, Kayla Estes, Cameron Keith, Braden Owens, Kurtis Satterlee, Madison Tavares, Aubrey Craig
Elkmont- Alexis Griffin, Colby Kyle, Katherine Lovell, Jessie Rocha, Lily Smith, Ana Vargas-Nava
Harvest- Alexander Keeton, Kanesha Richardson
Madison- Lillian Brink, Madison Brown, Alyssa Butts, Jennifer Cameron, Susana Escobar, Sara Gorski, Joana Le Compte, Emerson Mayfield, Baily McGough, Lauren Norris, Melissa Oppman, Emily Smitherman, Taylor Thompson, Erika Walley, Harley Whitehead, Emma Wright
Tanner- Maria Lawrence, Luke McIntyre
Toney- Cameron Perry
President’s List
Athens- Virginia Bowling, Casie Braden, Candace Harper-Sanchez, Jacob Powers, Lela Richter, Patience Ruto, Anna Turner, Emma Vetter, Gabrielle Ziegler, Hannah Tucker
Elkmont- Holley Boldin, Katelynn Coots, Hannah Jackson
Harvest- Hannah Broadwater, Brooks Raby, Margaret Welch
Tanner- Anh Nguyen
Toney- Haley Hargrove, Rebecca Lowery, Rebecca Malone, Riina Niemeyer, Amanda Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.