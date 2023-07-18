Athens State University will host its second annual Giving Day on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Athenian Giving Day was established for the Athens State community to come together and lend financial support to students and campus initiatives.
This year’s goal is to raise $59,000 in 24 hours. The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention has generously provided a $25,000 matching gift. The first 200 donors who make an online gift of $50 or more will receive a limited-edition Athens State University garden flag.
Giving Day donations will be disbursed among various student programs and campus projects; however, donors may designate their contribution to a specific program or initiative. Last year, 89 donors and the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention made Giving Day a success by donating $47,166.
To learn more about Athenian Giving Day, please visit https://www.athens.edu/giving-day-2023/.
