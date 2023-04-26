Athens High School Student Council Association brought back multiple awards from the 2023 Alabama Student Council Association Conference.
They won the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals Leadership Award, Digital Scrapbook Award, ASCA Gold Member Award, Mary McKinnon Leadership Award. Plus, Nicole Taylor, Athens High School Student Council Association Advisor, received the Alabama Student Council Association Advisor of the Year Award.
