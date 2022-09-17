Fighting cancer doesn’t stop during the holiday season.
“In fact, we’re fighting for more holidays,” said City of Athens Relay for Life Team member Amy Golden. “We keep working to raise awareness, fund programs and research, and support survivors.”
The Athens Team is pre-selling Christmas-themed Relay for Life shirts featuring a purple truck hauling a Christmas tree decorated in purple ribbons with the slogan, “Merry & Bright. Continue the Fight.”
Splash of Ink helped design and are making the shirts. The teal shirts are Comfort Color brand and long sleeve. Cost is $25.
Team Captain Holly Hollman said pre-sales will be held through Oct. 10. She said the team will order a few extra but encourages people to pre-order to ensure getting a shirt.
Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Money raised for ACS supports programs such as Cancer Survivors Network, Hope Lodge, Road to Recovery and a 24-hour helpline.
To pre-order a shirt, you can call team member Kim Glaze at (256)-233-8730, or send an email to Hollman at hhollman@athensal.us. Pre-orders must be paid for by Oct. 10. Checks can be made out to City of Athens Relay for Life.
